Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in KB Home by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

