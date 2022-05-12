Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $340.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.82 and a 200 day moving average of $466.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.16 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.