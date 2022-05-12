Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

