Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGM. TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $102.08 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

