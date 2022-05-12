Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

