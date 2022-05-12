Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CNR opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Sidoti downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

