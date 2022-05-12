Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 177,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 71.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $32,068.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $501,788. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FDP stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

