Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.