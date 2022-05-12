Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $27.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWIR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.41. 24,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,464. The company has a market cap of $667.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 142.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.0% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.