Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BRAG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.77.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
