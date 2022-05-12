Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BRAG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.33. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $15.77.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

