Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SJR.B. CIBC lowered Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$34.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.73. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$33.42 and a 12 month high of C$39.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

