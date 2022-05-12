Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,073 shares.The stock last traded at $111.33 and had previously closed at $110.93.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average is $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

