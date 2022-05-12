Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.27.

CNQ stock opened at C$76.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,849,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,802,630.59. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Insiders have sold 79,615 shares of company stock worth $6,250,593 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

