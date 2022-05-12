Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Allakos has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($1.65). On average, equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

