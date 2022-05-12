Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.92.

BCRX opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,775,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

