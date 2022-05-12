Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TCRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.