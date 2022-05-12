Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 211 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Mondelez International by 45.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 850,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 264,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 568,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,250. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

