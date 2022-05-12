Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,265. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $339.17 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

