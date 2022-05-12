Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Shares of 758 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.40. 159,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,358. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $228.93 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.92 and its 200-day moving average is $291.65.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
