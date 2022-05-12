Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Shares of 758 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.40. 159,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,358. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $228.93 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.92 and its 200-day moving average is $291.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.