Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after buying an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,569,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.41. 5,369,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,519,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

