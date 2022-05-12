Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases 313 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,507,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $148.43. The company had a trading volume of 335,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

