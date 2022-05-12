Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 330 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 562.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 262,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.88. 103,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,391. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

