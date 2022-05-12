Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 577 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $6.11 on Thursday, hitting $153.28. The company had a trading volume of 373,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

