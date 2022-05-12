Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 27,138 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 266,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,009,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,845,000 after acquiring an additional 494,274 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 264,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,180,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

