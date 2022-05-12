Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 87,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

