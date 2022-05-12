Capital Analysts LLC Buys 21,843 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

