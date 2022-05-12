Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.00 on Thursday, reaching $386.33. 94,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,112. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.35 and a 200 day moving average of $521.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

