Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000.

FNCL traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,600. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94.

