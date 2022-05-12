Capital Analysts LLC Has $173,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

