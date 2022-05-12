Capital Analysts LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,625. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

