Capital Analysts LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $262.07. 15,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,289. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $260.23 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.04.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

