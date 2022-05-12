Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 85,630 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.
Shares of SDY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,264. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
