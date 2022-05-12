Capital Analysts LLC Sells 809 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 343,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,070,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

