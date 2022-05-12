Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 33,591 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $15,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WST. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WST stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $295.99. 439,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,744. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.12 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.