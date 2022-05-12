Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,338.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $23.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,954.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,007. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,032.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,967.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

