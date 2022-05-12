Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 84,803 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,803 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.