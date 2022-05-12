Capital One Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $19.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $119.59 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,584.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.