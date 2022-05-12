Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CRDF stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. Research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 291,382 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

