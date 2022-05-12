Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CRDF opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.04. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $9.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

