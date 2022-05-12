CargoX (CXO) Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CXO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $22.10 million and $196,952.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

