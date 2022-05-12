CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 18,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,333. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,224.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 267,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,703 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

