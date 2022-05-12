CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

CarLotz stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 69,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOTZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CarLotz during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CarLotz by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

