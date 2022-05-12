CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $260,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,556,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,116,484. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

