CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,022 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 1,692,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 18,739,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,506,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

