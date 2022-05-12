CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 184.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 166,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.06. 21,533,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,237,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

