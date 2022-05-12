CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $434.59. 1,380,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

