CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,943 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 1,481,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

