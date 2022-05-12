CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $600.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,922. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.05 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $699.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

