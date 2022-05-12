CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.85. 3,422,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

