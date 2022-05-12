CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 33,397,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

